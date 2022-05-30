Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.39 million shares of the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.87, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. ARLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.59, offering almost -3.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.21% since then. We note from Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 765.54K.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARLP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Instantly ARLP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.59 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.20% year-to-date, but still up 5.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is 7.41% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARLP is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 90.87 percent over the past six months and at a 127.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 167.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 187.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners L.P. to make $629 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $372.7 million and $415.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.10%. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 234.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.83% per year for the next five years.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 7.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.59% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares, and 27.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.28%. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 5.55 million shares worth $70.17 million.

Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC, with 4.31% or 5.49 million shares worth $84.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $5.08 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $4.42 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.