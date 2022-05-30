A Business Review Of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.81 million shares of the Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.07, and it changed around $2.86 or 4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.12B. PLNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.60, offering almost -42.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.68% since then. We note from Planet Fitness Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 968.35K.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) trade information

Instantly PLNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.12 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.64% year-to-date, but still up 7.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is -14.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) estimates and forecasts

Planet Fitness Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.08 percent over the past six months and at a 87.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $229.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc. to make $236.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.50%.

PLNT Dividends

Planet Fitness Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Planet Fitness Inc. shares, and 107.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.32%. Planet Fitness Inc. stock is held by 470 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 7.41 million shares worth $671.28 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.46% or 7.18 million shares worth $606.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $214.5 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $190.16 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.