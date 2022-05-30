A Business Review Of Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.62 million shares of the Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.15, and it changed around $1.01 or 2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96B. CWEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.75, offering almost -9.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.76% since then. We note from Clearway Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 792.95K.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) trade information

Instantly CWEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.22 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 10.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) is 14.80% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CWEN is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) estimates and forecasts

Clearway Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.52 percent over the past six months and at a 61.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%.

CWEN Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.41. It is important to note, however, that the 3.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.12 per year.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares, and 92.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.31%. Clearway Energy Inc. stock is held by 379 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.23% of the shares, which is about 8.39 million shares worth $306.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.93% or 8.13 million shares worth $293.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $77.05 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $73.97 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.