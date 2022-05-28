Why Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.14, to imply an increase of 12.72% or $1.37 in intraday trading. The UONE share’s 52-week high remains $24.16, putting it -99.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.73. The company has a valuation of $110.53M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 276.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

After registering a 12.72% upside in the last session, Urban One Inc. (UONE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.15 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 12.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.80%, and 54.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 161.08%. Short interest in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw shorts transact 53860.0 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

UONE Dividends

Urban One Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urban One Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Urban One Inc. insiders hold 17.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.25% of the shares at 18.43% float percentage. In total, 15.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 2.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban One Inc. (UONE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 0.5 million.