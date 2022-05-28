What Could Change After Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Gains 3.23% From The High-Point?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 5.09. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.93, to imply a decrease of -4.19% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CELZ shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -2158.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $13.22M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

After registering a -4.19% downside in the last session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800 this Friday, 05/27/22, dropping -4.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.88%, and -53.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.95%. Short interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 90.7% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELZ has been trading -975.27% off suggested target high and -975.27% from its likely low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 138.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30k.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)â€™s Major holders

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 6.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.14% of the shares at 16.13% float percentage. In total, 15.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 80000.0 shares (or 3.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 62200.0 shares, or about 2.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.