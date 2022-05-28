Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -24.19% Year-To-Date

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.16, to imply an increase of 10.92% or $3.56 in intraday trading. The TPTX share’s 52-week high remains $83.06, putting it -129.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.77. The company has a valuation of $1.73B, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 665.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TPTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.69.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

After registering a 10.92% upside in the last session, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.75 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 10.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.58%, and 19.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.19%. Short interest in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw shorts transact 3.57 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.20, implying an increase of 62.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $175.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPTX has been trading -383.96% off suggested target high and -5.09% from its likely low.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares are -7.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.17% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -48.20% this quarter before falling -25.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -84.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $560k.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.79% of the shares at 95.51% float percentage. In total, 94.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 8.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $191.26 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 48.26 million.