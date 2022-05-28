TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Down -0.94% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.82, to imply an increase of 4.44% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The TPIC share’s 52-week high remains $51.79, putting it -249.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.23. The company has a valuation of $541.23M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 876.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TPIC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

After registering a 4.44% upside in the last session, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.15 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.26%, and 27.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.94%. Short interest in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw shorts transact 4.41 million shares and set a 6.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.46, implying an increase of 15.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPIC has been trading -82.19% off suggested target high and 32.52% from its likely low.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPI Composites Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares are -21.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.72% against 15.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.10% this quarter before jumping 74.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $417.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $469.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $458.84 million and $479.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.00% before dropping -2.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -726.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TPI Composites Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

TPI Composites Inc. insiders hold 2.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.54% of the shares at 96.11% float percentage. In total, 93.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 10.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.88 million shares, or about 10.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $58.07 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.26 million shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 14.7 million.