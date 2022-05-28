This Week’s 22.07% Gain In BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Taught Us Something New

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.47, to imply a decrease of -0.05% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BPT share’s 52-week high remains $19.88, putting it -2.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $418.22M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 752.08K shares over the past 3 months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

After registering a -0.05% downside in the last session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.88 this Friday, 05/27/22, dropping -0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.07%, and 39.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 395.42%. Short interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying a decrease of -62.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPT has been trading 38.37% off suggested target high and 38.37% from its likely low.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 1.76, with the share yield ticking at 9.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.10% of the shares at 3.10% float percentage. In total, 3.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Simplex Trading, LLC with 74943.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.12 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3114.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 12238.0.