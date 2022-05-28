This Is A Time To Invest In Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply an increase of 8.42% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The SJ share’s 52-week high remains $8.93, putting it -307.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $95.35M, with average of 660.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

After registering a 8.42% upside in the last session, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.44 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 8.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.59%, and -27.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.44%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scienjoy Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Scienjoy Holding Corporation insiders hold 58.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.64% of the shares at 1.53% float percentage. In total, 0.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 34721.0 shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 33978.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17909.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78441.0