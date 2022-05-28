Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.86, to imply an increase of 18.40% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The TRHC share’s 52-week high remains $53.38, putting it -1282.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $115.80M, with average of 918.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

After registering a 18.40% upside in the last session, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.93 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 18.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 67.83%, and -0.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.33, implying an increase of 39.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRHC has been trading -288.6% off suggested target high and 22.28% from its likely low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) shares are -67.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.09% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -400.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $74.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $82.31 million and $86.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.50% before dropping -9.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -52.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. insiders hold 6.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.53% of the shares at 69.73% float percentage. In total, 65.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 14.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Trust Advisors LP with 3.47 million shares, or about 13.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $52.01 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF holds roughly 3.23 million shares. This is just over 12.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 million, or 6.44% of the shares, all valued at about 17.95 million.