Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Drops -76.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.99, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SDIG share’s 52-week high remains $35.79, putting it -1096.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $128.30M, with average of 892.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the last session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.12 this Friday, 05/27/22, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.46%, and -22.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.73%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares are -84.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.01% against 15.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 545.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $26.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.53 million.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. insiders hold 3.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.72% of the shares at 55.74% float percentage. In total, 53.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hound Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 8.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ardsley Advisory Partners with 1.14 million shares, or about 5.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.61 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 6.53 million.