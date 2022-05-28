Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Could Expand By 57.8 Percent Or More

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.11, to imply an increase of 6.03% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SOPA share’s 52-week high remains $77.34, putting it -3565.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.49. The company has a valuation of $47.83M, with average of 2.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOPA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

After registering a 6.03% upside in the last session, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2000 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 6.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.47%, and 2.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 57.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOPA has been trading -136.97% off suggested target high and -136.97% from its likely low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,688.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $700k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1 million.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Society Pass Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Incorporated insiders hold 40.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.77% of the shares at 4.68% float percentage. In total, 2.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 52685.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.55 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds roughly 44397.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30600.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.32 million.