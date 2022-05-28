So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Stock Has Dropped -14.49% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply an increase of 7.27% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SY share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -832.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $103.95M, with average of 663.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for So-Young International Inc. (SY), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

After registering a 7.27% upside in the last session, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 7.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.61%, and -14.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.30, implying an increase of 93.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.66 and $27.98 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SY has been trading -2271.19% off suggested target high and -633.9% from its likely low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $66.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.10% before dropping -13.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -247.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.03% annually.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. So-Young International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders hold 48.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.03% of the shares at 124.16% float percentage. In total, 64.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 17.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oasis Management Co Ltd. with 5.66 million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.04 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 0.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 million.