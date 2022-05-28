Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) After -232.37% Decline From High?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.38, to imply an increase of 7.56% or $0.73 in intraday trading. The NNOX share’s 52-week high remains $34.50, putting it -232.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.23. The company has a valuation of $584.91M, with average of 700.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NNOX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

After registering a 7.56% upside in the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.38 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 7.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.57%, and 8.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.61%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are -48.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.08% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.40% this quarter before jumping 3.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 858.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.64 million.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders hold 15.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.51% of the shares at 17.15% float percentage. In total, 14.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 1.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse AG with 0.67 million shares, or about 1.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.76 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 2.06 million.