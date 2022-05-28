Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) Is Currently -310.33 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.68, to imply an increase of 3.66% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SNCE share’s 52-week high remains $15.10, putting it -310.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $422.12M, with average of 299.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNCE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) trade information

After registering a 3.66% upside in the last session, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.74 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.50%, and -7.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.33, implying an increase of 67.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNCE has been trading -226.09% off suggested target high and -171.74% from its likely low.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $19.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.51 million.

SNCE Dividends

Science 37 Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Science 37 Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s Major holders

Science 37 Holdings Inc. insiders hold 22.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.28% of the shares at 59.46% float percentage. In total, 46.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.81 million shares (or 17.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $247.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Qualcomm Inc/DE with 5.13 million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $27.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.71 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 2.09 million.