Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Stock Gained 1.58% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.46, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The PRVA share’s 52-week high remains $50.77, putting it -107.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.99. The company has a valuation of $2.60B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 740.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside in the last session, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.87 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.31%, and 1.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.45%. Short interest in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw shorts transact 2.04 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.92, implying an increase of 27.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRVA has been trading -63.53% off suggested target high and -10.38% from its likely low.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Privia Health Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares are 3.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -116.67% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 98.20% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $528.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $542.16 million.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Privia Health Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Privia Health Group Inc. insiders hold 12.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.66% of the shares at 92.17% float percentage. In total, 80.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.01 million shares (or 25.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $748.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.26 million shares, or about 3.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $113.76 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.21 million shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 24.91 million.