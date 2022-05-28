PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MYPS share’s 52-week high remains $10.08, putting it -73.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.60. The company has a valuation of $733.53M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 440.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MYPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside in the last session, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.19 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.21%, and 1.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.84%. Short interest in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.24, implying an increase of 19.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.20 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYPS has been trading -55.17% off suggested target high and 10.34% from its likely low.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) shares are 30.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -233.33% against 9.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.70% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $71.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.13 million.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. insiders hold 28.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.14% of the shares at 28.18% float percentage. In total, 20.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.5 million shares (or 4.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 1.51 million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.96 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4.5 million shares. This is just over 4.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about 4.06 million.