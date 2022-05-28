Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.92, to imply an increase of 6.47% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The VVNT share’s 52-week high remains $16.20, putting it -173.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.10. The company has a valuation of $1.24B, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 554.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

After registering a 6.47% upside in the last session, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.93 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 6.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.42%, and 8.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.47%. Short interest in Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) saw shorts transact 2.66 million shares and set a 4.06 days time to cover.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vivint Smart Home Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares are -43.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.52% against -8.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.90% this quarter before jumping 37.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $392.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $413.91 million.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vivint Smart Home Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Vivint Smart Home Inc. insiders hold 8.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.05% of the shares at 90.82% float percentage. In total, 83.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 100.04 million shares (or 47.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $676.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 25.16 million shares, or about 11.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $170.09 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.09 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 11.52 million.