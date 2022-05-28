Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.13, to imply a decrease of -5.06% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The BWV share’s 52-week high remains $90.90, putting it -2100.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $50.22M, with average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

After registering a -5.06% downside in the last session, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.71 this Friday, 05/27/22, dropping -5.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.72%, and 12.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.80%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. insiders hold 61.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.04% of the shares at 28.79% float percentage. In total, 11.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Financial Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citigroup Inc. with 2388.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.13 million.