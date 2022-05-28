Now Is The Time To Build A Position In 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.14, to imply an increase of 3.50% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The TSVT share’s 52-week high remains $64.00, putting it -427.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.57. The company has a valuation of $435.58M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 462.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TSVT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.05.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

After registering a 3.50% upside in the last session, 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.77 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 3.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.70%, and -14.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.63%. Short interest in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw shorts transact 2.91 million shares and set a 7.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.20, implying an increase of 63.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSVT has been trading -245.96% off suggested target high and -97.69% from its likely low.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 2seventy bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares are -57.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.46% against 0.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 79.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.26 million.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 2seventy bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

2seventy bio Inc. insiders hold 1.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.29% of the shares at 58.20% float percentage. In total, 57.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.36 million shares (or 6.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 2.36 million shares, or about 6.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $60.6 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.12 million shares. This is just over 5.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 million, or 5.44% of the shares, all valued at about 38.21 million.