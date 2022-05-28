MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) Friday – The Stock Is Down -753.22% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.71, to imply an increase of 8.23% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The MDVL share’s 52-week high remains $14.59, putting it -753.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $119.19M, with an average of 1.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information

After registering a 8.23% upside in the last session, MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7850 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 8.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.18%, and -7.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.14%. Short interest in MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw shorts transact 3.11 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MedAvail Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) shares are -7.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.57% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.10% this quarter before jumping 18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $9.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.92 million and $5.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 132.50% before jumping 85.70% in the following quarter.

MDVL Dividends

MedAvail Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MedAvail Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s Major holders

MedAvail Holdings Inc. insiders hold 16.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.66% of the shares at 103.46% float percentage. In total, 86.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.08 million shares (or 15.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd with 3.89 million shares, or about 5.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.63 million shares. This is just over 0.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 0.39 million.