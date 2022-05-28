KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Has Decreased By -2.68 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.15, to imply an increase of 7.59% or $1.28 in intraday trading. The KNBE share’s 52-week high remains $36.67, putting it -102.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.78. The company has a valuation of $3.03B, with average of 890.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KNBE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

After registering a 7.59% upside in the last session, KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.47 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 7.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.80%, and -27.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.77, implying an increase of 26.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNBE has been trading -76.31% off suggested target high and -4.68% from its likely low.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KnowBe4 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) shares are -19.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.27% against 10.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $79.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85.38 million.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KnowBe4 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

KnowBe4 Inc. insiders hold 4.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.83% of the shares at 98.44% float percentage. In total, 93.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.12 million shares (or 34.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $599.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc with 16.43 million shares, or about 21.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $376.97 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund holds roughly 2.65 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.96 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 46.95 million.