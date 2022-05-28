How Much Is Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.61, to imply an increase of 1.26% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ERAS share’s 52-week high remains $24.47, putting it -336.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.23. The company has a valuation of $655.25M, with average of 686.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Erasca Inc. (ERAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ERAS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

After registering a 1.26% upside in the last session, Erasca Inc. (ERAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.84 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.94%, and -24.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.99%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.60, implying an increase of 74.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERAS has been trading -345.63% off suggested target high and -238.68% from its likely low.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Erasca Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares are -63.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.06% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.50% this quarter before jumping 23.90% for the next one.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Erasca Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Erasca Inc. insiders hold 18.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.27% of the shares at 92.01% float percentage. In total, 75.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.02 million shares (or 10.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $202.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arch Venture Management, Llc with 11.06 million shares, or about 9.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $172.25 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 22.32 million.