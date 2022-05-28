Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) Has Dropped -41.29% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.46, to imply an increase of 3.80% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CO share’s 52-week high remains $6.31, putting it -156.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.10. The company has a valuation of $314.29M, with average of 156.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) trade information

After registering a 3.80% upside in the last session, Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.60 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 3.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.53%, and -28.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 83.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CO has been trading -509.76% off suggested target high and -509.76% from its likely low.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $38.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.49 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

CO Dividends

Global Cord Blood Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s Major holders

Global Cord Blood Corporation insiders hold 71.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.95% of the shares at 56.16% float percentage. In total, 15.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oasis Management Co Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.91 million shares (or 2.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.89 million shares, or about 2.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.1 million.

We also have Parametric International Equity Fund and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Parametric International Equity Fund holds roughly 29600.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18571.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 75398.0.