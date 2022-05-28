Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Friday – Up 42.53% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply an increase of 5.85% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The FRSX share’s 52-week high remains $5.69, putting it -554.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $56.04M, with average of 581.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

After registering a 5.85% upside in the last session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9700 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 5.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.75%, and 7.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.91%.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $80k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100k.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.76% of the shares at 13.76% float percentage. In total, 13.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 4.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd with 2.29 million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.54 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 1.41 million.