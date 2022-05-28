Following A 19.58% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV)?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.87, to imply a decrease of -4.01% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The EVLV share’s 52-week high remains $12.90, putting it -349.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $409.81M, with average of 958.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVLV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

After registering a -4.01% downside in the last session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.13 this Friday, 05/27/22, dropping -4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.58%, and 24.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.65%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares are -52.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -206.67% against 6.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.87 million.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders hold 25.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.38% of the shares at 64.78% float percentage. In total, 48.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.3 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Data Collective IV GP, LLC with 10.6 million shares, or about 7.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $47.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 0.99 million.