Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV)’s 0.91-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.21, to imply an increase of 7.28% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ENSV share’s 52-week high remains $8.76, putting it -296.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $25.02M, with average of 5.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

After registering a 7.28% upside in the last session, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.28 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 7.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.91%, and -20.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 159.09%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $6.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.39 million and $5.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 183.90% before jumping 122.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 60.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enservco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Enservco Corporation insiders hold 6.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.05% of the shares at 24.55% float percentage. In total, 23.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 83089.0 shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $70874.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 76526.0, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 65276.0.