Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.32, to imply an increase of 2.43% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The NRGV share’s 52-week high remains $22.10, putting it -54.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.88. The company has a valuation of $1.80B, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 626.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

After registering a 2.43% upside in the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.89 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.98%, and -2.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.65%. Short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) saw shorts transact 3.36 million shares and set a 4.04 days time to cover.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.97 million.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders hold 38.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.91% of the shares at 64.82% float percentage. In total, 39.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 0.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Simplex Trading, LLC with 82532.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.31 million.