Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Drops -89.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 8.46% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ELMS share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -1590.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $89.33M, with average of 753.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) trade information

After registering a 8.46% upside in the last session, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7250 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 8.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.01%, and -20.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.90%.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) estimates and forecasts

ELMS Dividends

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s Major holders

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. insiders hold 54.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.23% of the shares at 33.24% float percentage. In total, 15.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.57 million shares (or 3.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP with 2.46 million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17.32 million.

We also have PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 4.75 million.