Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Down Almost -21.82% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.29, to imply an increase of 13.77% or $4.15 in intraday trading. The DOMO share’s 52-week high remains $98.35, putting it -186.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.27. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 381.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Domo Inc. (DOMO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DOMO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) trade information

After registering a 13.77% upside in the last session, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.02 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 13.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.65%, and -21.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.87%. Short interest in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) saw shorts transact 1.42 million shares and set a 4.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.33, implying an increase of 47.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $59.00 and $74.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOMO has been trading -115.81% off suggested target high and -72.06% from its likely low.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Domo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Domo Inc. (DOMO) shares are -52.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.85% against 4.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $76.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.1 million.

DOMO Dividends

Domo Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 24 and August 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Domo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s Major holders

Domo Inc. insiders hold 3.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.87% of the shares at 84.88% float percentage. In total, 81.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.22 million shares (or 7.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.1 million shares, or about 6.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $106.33 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Domo Inc. (DOMO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 4.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 million, or 4.32% of the shares, all valued at about 66.59 million.