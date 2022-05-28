Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Plunging -34.87% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.48, to imply an increase of 7.62% or $1.38 in intraday trading. The DH share’s 52-week high remains $50.30, putting it -158.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.76. The company has a valuation of $2.97B, with average of 584.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

After registering a 7.62% upside in the last session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.62 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 7.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.28%, and -20.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.72%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.00, implying an increase of 30.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DH has been trading -89.94% off suggested target high and -23.2% from its likely low.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Definitive Healthcare Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares are -34.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 0.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $53.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.41 million.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Definitive Healthcare Corp. insiders hold 4.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.09% of the shares at 108.86% float percentage. In total, 104.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 62.49 million shares (or 63.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 3.53 million shares, or about 3.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $87.11 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 34.16 million.