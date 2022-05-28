Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS): Can A Stock Be -43.39% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 7.16% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CFMS share’s 52-week high remains $1.96, putting it -355.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $84.07M, with average of 453.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Conformis Inc. (CFMS), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CFMS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) trade information

After registering a 7.16% upside in the last session, Conformis Inc. (CFMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4500 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 7.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.58%, and -16.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.39%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.92, implying an increase of 77.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CFMS has been trading -365.12% off suggested target high and -306.98% from its likely low.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Conformis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Conformis Inc. (CFMS) shares are -53.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3,000.00% against 2.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $15.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.52 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 95.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.58% annually.

CFMS Dividends

Conformis Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Conformis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

Conformis Inc. insiders hold 3.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.12% of the shares at 54.95% float percentage. In total, 53.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.25 million shares (or 9.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with 14.77 million shares, or about 7.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.24 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conformis Inc. (CFMS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 13.76 million shares. This is just over 7.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.3 million, or 7.17% of the shares, all valued at about 8.54 million.