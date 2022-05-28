Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Is Currently -1175.9 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 13.75% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The RAAS share’s 52-week high remains $10.59, putting it -1175.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $141.92M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 671.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RAAS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

After registering a 13.75% upside in the last session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8390 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 13.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.44%, and -8.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.37%. Short interest in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw shorts transact 1.21 million shares and set a 1.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.89, implying an increase of 97.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.89 and $36.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAAS has been trading -4344.58% off suggested target high and -4344.58% from its likely low.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $42.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.4 million.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between May 30 and June 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Cloopen Group Holding Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.14% of the shares at 3.14% float percentage. In total, 3.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.65 million shares (or 1.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.47 million shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.8 million.

We also have KraneShares MSCI China Enviroment Index ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, KraneShares MSCI China Enviroment Index ETF holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56000.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.