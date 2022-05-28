Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.76, to imply a decrease of -11.35% or -$3.81 in intraday trading. The CTRN share’s 52-week high remains $97.46, putting it -227.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.70. The company has a valuation of $297.30M, with average of 638.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) trade information

After registering a -11.35% downside in the last session, Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.50 this Friday, 05/27/22, dropping -11.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.03%, and -0.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.75, implying an increase of 21.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTRN has been trading -68.01% off suggested target high and 26.08% from its likely low.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Citi Trends Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) shares are -61.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.53% against -4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -89.50% this quarter before falling -32.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $203.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $232.12 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 197.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.50% annually.

CTRN Dividends

Citi Trends Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Citi Trends Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s Major holders

Citi Trends Inc. insiders hold 4.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 125.42% of the shares at 130.96% float percentage. In total, 125.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.69 million shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 0.69 million shares, or about 7.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $21.15 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 5.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.29 million, or 3.31% of the shares, all valued at about 10.72 million.