Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) -543.54% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.18, to imply a decrease of -2.11% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The CNTA share’s 52-week high remains $26.90, putting it -543.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.05. The company has a valuation of $422.51M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 165.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

After registering a -2.11% downside in the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.82 this Friday, 05/27/22, dropping -2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.13%, and -52.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.88%. Short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw shorts transact 3.53 million shares and set a 22.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 79.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNTA has been trading -785.17% off suggested target high and -91.39% from its likely low.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 1.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.39% of the shares at 80.45% float percentage. In total, 79.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.96 million shares (or 21.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Index Venture Life Associates VI Ltd with 9.96 million shares, or about 10.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $112.17 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 1.58 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 7.31 million.