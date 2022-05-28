CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -36.85% Year-To-Date

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.85, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CMAX share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -229.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.53. The company has a valuation of $428.98M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 432.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CareMax Inc. (CMAX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMAX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the last session, CareMax Inc. (CMAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.17 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.82%, and -31.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.85%. Short interest in CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) saw shorts transact 2.98 million shares and set a 8.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.40, implying an increase of 57.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMAX has been trading -188.66% off suggested target high and -64.95% from its likely low.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 96.20% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 87.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $136.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $139.35 million.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CareMax Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

CareMax Inc. insiders hold 23.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.09% of the shares at 89.97% float percentage. In total, 69.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.78 million shares (or 19.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eminence Capital, LP with 8.08 million shares, or about 9.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $62.05 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CareMax Inc. (CMAX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1.77 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about 7.86 million.