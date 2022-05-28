Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) Up Almost 22.85% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.86, to imply an increase of 8.33% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The CANG share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -56.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $399.20M, with average of 404.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cango Inc. (CANG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CANG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

After registering a 8.33% upside in the last session, Cango Inc. (CANG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.80 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 8.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.78%, and 22.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.08, implying an increase of 85.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.08 and $19.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANG has been trading -567.13% off suggested target high and -567.13% from its likely low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cango Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cango Inc. (CANG) shares are 14.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 115.40% this quarter before falling -95.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $116.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $161.12 million and $138.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -27.60% before jumping 13.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -100.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.11% annually.

CANG Dividends

Cango Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cango Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Cango Inc. insiders hold 8.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.07% of the shares at 36.23% float percentage. In total, 33.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.72 million shares (or 26.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primavera Capital Management Ltd with 5.15 million shares, or about 5.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.18 million.

We also have ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cango Inc. (CANG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64906.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.