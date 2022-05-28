Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Stock?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The WPRT share’s 52-week high remains $6.81, putting it -482.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $267.63M, with average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WPRT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000 this Friday, 05/27/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.68%, and -5.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.06, implying an increase of 80.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPRT has been trading -754.7% off suggested target high and -113.68% from its likely low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Westport Fuel Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) shares are -54.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -275.00% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $86.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $104.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.40% before jumping 24.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 257.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. insiders hold 12.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.22% of the shares at 27.55% float percentage. In total, 24.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.83 million shares (or 2.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 3.83 million shares, or about 2.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.08 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 1.54 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.98 million.