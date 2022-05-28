Boom Or Bust: What Are Flotek Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:FTK) Future Prospects?

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 2.29% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The FTK share’s 52-week high remains $2.24, putting it -67.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $114.13M, with average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

After registering a 2.29% upside in the last session, Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3800 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 2.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.52%, and -8.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.58%.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flotek Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) shares are 74.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.00% against 19.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 211.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.8 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -39.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 79.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

FTK Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flotek Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Flotek Industries Inc. insiders hold 7.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.16% of the shares at 41.05% float percentage. In total, 38.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.84 million shares (or 6.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Masters Capital Management, LLC with 3.0 million shares, or about 3.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about 1.07 million.