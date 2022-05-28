Boom Or Bust: What Are Babylon Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:BBLN) Future Prospects?

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply an increase of 5.01% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The BBLN share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -1423.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $473.97M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 792.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

After registering a 5.01% upside in the last session, Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0900 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.87%, and -31.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.99%. Short interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 77.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBLN has been trading -661.9% off suggested target high and -42.86% from its likely low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 199.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $234.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $239.52 million.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Babylon Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Babylon Holdings Limited insiders hold 44.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.38% of the shares at 57.98% float percentage. In total, 32.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kinnevik AB (publ). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54.94 million shares (or 16.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $213.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AMF Tjanstepension AB with 6.0 million shares, or about 1.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $23.34 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF holds roughly 20590.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million