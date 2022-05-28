BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -22.55% Year-To-Date

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58, to imply an increase of 8.97% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The BLRX share’s 52-week high remains $3.62, putting it -129.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $77.14M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 203.67K shares over the past 3 months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

After registering a 8.97% upside in the last session, BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6300 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 8.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.41%, and 25.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.55%. Short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 1.99 days time to cover.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioLineRx Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares are -39.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.00% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioLineRx Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.99% of the shares at 6.99% float percentage. In total, 6.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 0.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.26 million shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.53 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 32026.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48679.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19489.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 29623.0.