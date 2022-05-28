Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Is Down -9.66% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply a decrease of -6.76% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The BRN share’s 52-week high remains $6.38, putting it -143.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $27.20M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 796.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

After registering a -6.76% downside in the last session, Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.00 this Friday, 05/27/22, dropping -6.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.66%, and -8.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.97%. Short interest in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barnwell Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

Barnwell Industries Inc. insiders hold 45.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.87% of the shares at 21.65% float percentage. In total, 11.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 6.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 69233.0 shares, or about 0.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 95554.0 shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 62082.0, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.