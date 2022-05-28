Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -46.66% YTD

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.07, to imply an increase of 4.36% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ATAI share’s 52-week high remains $22.91, putting it -462.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.05. The company has a valuation of $649.29M, with average of 823.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

After registering a 4.36% upside in the last session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.09 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 4.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.75%, and -7.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.60, implying an increase of 84.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATAI has been trading -1128.5% off suggested target high and -96.56% from its likely low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atai Life Sciences N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are -63.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.66% against -6.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -99.60% compared to the previous financial year.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atai Life Sciences N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Atai Life Sciences N.V. insiders hold 9.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.23% of the shares at 32.27% float percentage. In total, 29.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alpha Wave Global, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.77 million shares, or about 1.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.52 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.91 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.77 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 5.91 million.