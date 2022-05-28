At $3.69 Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Is Worth A Gamble

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.69, to imply an increase of 8.21% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The KRON share’s 52-week high remains $28.42, putting it -670.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.21. The company has a valuation of $195.05M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 398.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) trade information

After registering a 8.21% upside in the last session, Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.01 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 8.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.15%, and -25.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.85%. Short interest in Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw shorts transact 4.41 million shares and set a 12.32 days time to cover.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kronos Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) shares are -69.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.26% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.10% this quarter before falling -23.00% for the next one.

KRON Dividends

Kronos Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kronos Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s Major holders

Kronos Bio Inc. insiders hold 15.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.63% of the shares at 78.90% float percentage. In total, 66.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Omega Fund Management, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 6.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.4 million shares, or about 6.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $24.59 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 3.13 million shares. This is just over 5.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about 13.93 million.