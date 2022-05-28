At $2.14 TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Is Worth A Gamble

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply an increase of 3.38% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TXMD share’s 52-week high remains $69.50, putting it -3147.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.99. The company has a valuation of $13.59M, with an average of 2.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 686.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TXMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

After registering a 3.38% upside in the last session, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.05 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 3.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.97%, and -79.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.96%. Short interest in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 6.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 14.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXMD has been trading -86.92% off suggested target high and 53.27% from its likely low.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TherapeuticsMD Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) shares are -92.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.24% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $17.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.87 million and $21.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.60% before jumping 24.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 34.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.60% annually.

TXMD Dividends

TherapeuticsMD Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TherapeuticsMD Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.89 million shares (or 5.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.13 million shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.16 million.