Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN): How Can A Stock Be Down -62.84% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.50, to imply an increase of 6.14% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The ASPN share’s 52-week high remains $65.99, putting it -256.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.74. The company has a valuation of $663.59M, with average of 388.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

After registering a 6.14% upside in the last session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.50 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 6.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.18%, and -16.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.84%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aspen Aerogels Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) shares are -68.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.48% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -130.40% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $36.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.31 million.

ASPN Dividends

Aspen Aerogels Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aspen Aerogels Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s Major holders

Aspen Aerogels Inc. insiders hold 4.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.08% of the shares at 92.51% float percentage. In total, 88.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spring Creek Capital LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.46 million shares (or 9.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $172.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is George Kaiser Family Foundation with 3.17 million shares, or about 8.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $109.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 15.02 million.