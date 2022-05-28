ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) Down -64.90% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ASLN share’s 52-week high remains $3.87, putting it -892.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $27.79M, with average of 208.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside in the last session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4578 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.06%, and -41.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 95.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASLN has been trading -1951.28% off suggested target high and -1951.28% from its likely low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares are -74.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.50% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -185.70% this quarter before falling -58.30% for the next one.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.07% of the shares at 39.09% float percentage. In total, 39.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 4.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 2.84 million shares, or about 4.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.18 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 39841.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34263.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31068.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 34796.0.