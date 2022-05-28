After A Decline Of -625.22% From The High, Can VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Recover Quickly?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.60, to imply an increase of 6.73% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The VTEX share’s 52-week high remains $33.36, putting it -625.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.71. The company has a valuation of $925.70M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 743.73K shares over the past 3 months.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

After registering a 6.73% upside in the last session, VTEX (VTEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.62 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 6.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.65%, and -15.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.09%. Short interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) saw shorts transact 2.07 million shares and set a 4.12 days time to cover.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VTEX share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VTEX (VTEX) shares are -69.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.05% against 4.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $39.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.87 million and $31.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.20% before jumping 23.80% in the following quarter.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX has its next earnings report out on November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VTEX has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

VTEX insiders hold 26.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.34% of the shares at 82.33% float percentage. In total, 60.34% institutions holds shares in the company.