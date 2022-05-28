After A Decline Of -1045.83% From The High, Can AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) Recover Quickly?

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.96, to imply an increase of 5.60% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AVRO share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -1045.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $40.83M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 405.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVRO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

After registering a 5.60% upside in the last session, AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0000 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 5.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.18%, and 0.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.10%. Short interest in AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw shorts transact 1.67 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.57, implying an increase of 78.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVRO has been trading -733.33% off suggested target high and -108.33% from its likely low.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AVROBIO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) shares are -76.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.66% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.60% this quarter before jumping 24.00% for the next one.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AVROBIO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

AVROBIO Inc. insiders hold 2.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.61% of the shares at 80.71% float percentage. In total, 78.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.79 million shares (or 8.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 2.6 million shares, or about 5.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.99 million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.59 million shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 3.18% of the shares, all valued at about 2.69 million.