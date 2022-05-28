AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR): Is This The Time To Buy?

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.51, to imply an increase of 3.96% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The LIDR share’s 52-week high remains $12.25, putting it -122.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.59. The company has a valuation of $888.54M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 665.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AEye Inc. (LIDR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LIDR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

After registering a 3.96% upside in the last session, AEye Inc. (LIDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.66 this Friday, 05/27/22, jumping 3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.15%, and 3.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.84%. Short interest in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) saw shorts transact 4.32 million shares and set a 7.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 54.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIDR has been trading -172.23% off suggested target high and -63.34% from its likely low.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AEye Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AEye Inc. (LIDR) shares are 5.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.65% against 4.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 73.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $730k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $930k.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AEye Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

AEye Inc. insiders hold 13.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.28% of the shares at 43.34% float percentage. In total, 37.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Motors Holdings LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.06 million shares (or 8.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is KPCB XVI Associates, LLC with 13.86 million shares, or about 8.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $75.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AEye Inc. (LIDR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.66 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 3.21 million.